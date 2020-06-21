Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.20% of Howard Hughes worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 24,000.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 165.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 733.3% during the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Howard Hughes Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $135.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.66). Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp will post -6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HHC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Howard Hughes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Howard Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

In other news, insider Greg Fitchitt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $48,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,267.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul H. Layne bought 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.01 per share, for a total transaction of $202,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,923.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

