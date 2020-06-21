Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GUKYF. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GUKYF opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $3.11.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil. It also provides geophysical and engineering services.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 172,843 Shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc
Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 172,843 Shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc
Deutsche Bank AG Sells 128,571 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc.
Deutsche Bank AG Sells 128,571 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc.
Deutsche Bank AG Buys 114,342 Shares of Hostess Brands Inc
Deutsche Bank AG Buys 114,342 Shares of Hostess Brands Inc
Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.
Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.
Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc
Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc
Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co.
Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report