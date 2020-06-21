Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GUKYF. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GUKYF opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $3.11.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil. It also provides geophysical and engineering services.

