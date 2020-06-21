Citigroup Boosts Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target to $49.00

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BPOP. ValuEngine raised Popular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Popular from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Popular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Popular from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.25.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $38.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.27. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.00). Popular had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $599.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Popular will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Popular’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,383,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,766,000 after acquiring an additional 358,666 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,377,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,679,000 after acquiring an additional 430,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Popular by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,218,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,963,000 after purchasing an additional 107,081 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,928,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,274,000 after purchasing an additional 461,268 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

