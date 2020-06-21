Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GNRC. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Generac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northcoast Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $113.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.50. Generac has a 52 week low of $66.27 and a 52 week high of $123.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.83 and its 200 day moving average is $102.81.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $623,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,542,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,540 shares in the company, valued at $65,278,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,886 shares of company stock worth $4,820,014 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 54.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,033,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,915 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,058,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,023,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $69,240,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Generac by 52.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,276,000 after purchasing an additional 668,981 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

