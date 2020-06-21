Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 36,168 Shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,168 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Fortis in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortis in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Fortis in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis Inc has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $44.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Fortis from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortis from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.