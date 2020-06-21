Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CADE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.88.

Cadence Bancorp stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.00. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $21.21.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.06 million. Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,368.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy N. Waller purchased 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $524,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,512.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 117,560 shares of company stock worth $690,141 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

