Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on CADE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.88.
Cadence Bancorp stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.00. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $21.21.
In other news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,368.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy N. Waller purchased 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $524,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,512.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 117,560 shares of company stock worth $690,141 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.
Cadence Bancorp Company Profile
Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.
