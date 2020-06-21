ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $40.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of ONEOK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ONEOK from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ONEOK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.41.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

