Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HWC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $319.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,907,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,687,000 after buying an additional 157,475 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,043,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,434,000 after purchasing an additional 742,322 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $290,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 65,614 shares in the last quarter.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

