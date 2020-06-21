Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.29

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and traded as high as $13.50. Barings Corporate Investors shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 23,400 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the first quarter worth $36,000. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the first quarter worth $125,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 8.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

