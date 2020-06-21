Raymond James Upgrades Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has $45.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TFC. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.58.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other news, Director Nido R. Qubein purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 49,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 14,314 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,802,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,598,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 831,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 470,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

