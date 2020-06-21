Paul A. Stone Sells 3,100 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) CFO Paul A. Stone sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $55,707.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,257. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

IDYA stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Roth Capital started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 234.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.