Insider Selling: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Insider Sells 4,296 Shares of Stock

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) insider Volker Knappertz sold 4,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $62,850.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Volker Knappertz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

On Wednesday, June 17th, Volker Knappertz sold 18,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $186,300.00.

GWPH opened at $129.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a fifty-two week low of $67.98 and a fifty-two week high of $180.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.42 and a 200-day moving average of $108.06.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,720,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,652,000 after purchasing an additional 813,428 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,736,000 after buying an additional 467,520 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 132.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 753,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,978,000 after buying an additional 429,032 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 27.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,355,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 1st quarter worth about $14,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

GWPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.