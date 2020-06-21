AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised AngloGold Ashanti from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.78.
NYSE:AU opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.25.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
