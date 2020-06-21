AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised AngloGold Ashanti from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.78.

NYSE:AU opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,408,465 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $612,305,000 after buying an additional 389,531 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 92.4% in the first quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 5,349,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,062 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 38.9% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,399,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,140 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 15.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,837,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,102,000 after purchasing an additional 383,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,330,000 after purchasing an additional 581,216 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

