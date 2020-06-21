Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the May 31st total of 3,000,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

MGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Moneygram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Moneygram International from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.23 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.41.

Get Moneygram International alerts:

NASDAQ MGI opened at $3.36 on Friday. Moneygram International has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $6.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.49 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Moneygram International will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Moneygram International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Moneygram International by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Moneygram International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moneygram International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Moneygram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneygram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.