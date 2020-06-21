Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 67,591 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,591 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.13% of Leggett & Platt worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,571,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,553,000 after buying an additional 82,767 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,482,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,181,000 after buying an additional 72,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,182,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,719,000 after buying an additional 143,266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,763,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,042,000 after buying an additional 22,881 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $33.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.09. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEG. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

