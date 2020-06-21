Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $4.65 Million Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 125.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,418 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Commerce Bancshares worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $61.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $324.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $771,244.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,541 shares in the company, valued at $9,165,092.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CBSH. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

