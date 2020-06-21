Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 75.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 746,470 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.07% of Juniper Networks worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

Shares of JNPR opened at $23.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $542,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.