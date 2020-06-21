Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,669 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,808,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,461,117,000 after acquiring an additional 503,606 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,057,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,349 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,423,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,393,000 after acquiring an additional 358,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,355,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,066,000 after acquiring an additional 172,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,177,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,199,000 after acquiring an additional 498,048 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $67.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $166.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.23.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 35.20%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 1,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

