Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 957,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.19% of ANGI Homeservices worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,278.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.67 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $343.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.90 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Craig M. Smith sold 75,928 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $666,647.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 194,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,008.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 229,934 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,913,263.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,282,511 shares of company stock valued at $20,539,940. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reduced their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

ANGI Homeservices Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI).

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.