Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 2,146 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.10% of News worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of News by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 133,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,021,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 67,347 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,710,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,813,000 after purchasing an additional 314,153 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth $17,165,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter worth $8,935,000. 10.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $151,601.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,866 shares in the company, valued at $303,203.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NWS opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24. News Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 9.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.