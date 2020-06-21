Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 1,456.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,533 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth approximately $8,935,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 535.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 231,915 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sidoti lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 19,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $831,819.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,967 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,160.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.94 per share, with a total value of $319,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,019.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,115 shares of company stock valued at $444,269. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.63 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

