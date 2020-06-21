Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 198.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in McKesson by 254.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCK opened at $156.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.26. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.20.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $344,055.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,715.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,063 shares of company stock worth $1,942,934. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

