Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,127 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.05% of Burlington Stores worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,247,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BURL opened at $206.67 on Friday. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $250.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 147.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.16.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($3.53). The company had revenue of $801.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.81 million. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 26.65%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was down 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BURL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $184.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.78.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 12,231 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total value of $2,477,633.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,894,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,077,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,220,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,776 shares of company stock worth $6,493,017. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

