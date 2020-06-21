Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 201.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,719 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.10% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE:FRT opened at $84.75 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $138.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.24.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.