Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 160,890 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 86.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,890 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBGI shares. BidaskClub lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

SBGI opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.76. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.