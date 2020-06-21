Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 111,401 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Pembina Pipeline worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 192,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 140,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 49,908 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 90.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

