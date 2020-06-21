Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 39,398 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,398 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Incyte by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Incyte by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

NASDAQ INCY opened at $105.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $106.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.78 and a 200-day moving average of $85.87.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Incyte from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Incyte from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $166,383.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,430.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,590 shares of company stock worth $3,036,107. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.