Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 136.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 773,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,295 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.08% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 391.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,061,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,650 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 508,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 37,461 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 5.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,444,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after buying an additional 136,720 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 1.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,600,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,562,000 after buying an additional 90,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,926,000. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.20 by ($3.21). Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 128.57% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MBT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

About Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

