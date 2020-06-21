Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $5.99 Million Position in GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 219,532 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.43% of GeoPark worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPRK. Compass Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 5,882,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,898 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,509,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,651,000 after purchasing an additional 58,696 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,160,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after purchasing an additional 43,871 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at $2,385,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 323,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 34,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.42. GeoPark Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $133.24 million for the quarter. GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 61.54% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GeoPark Ltd will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPRK. Scotiabank downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight Capital raised GeoPark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GeoPark in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut GeoPark from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut GeoPark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

