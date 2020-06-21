Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 388,034 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 152.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,034 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.14% of New York Community Bancorp worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 109,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 27,518 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 411.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 130,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 105,266 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,313,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 663.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 211,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 26,813 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYCB opened at $10.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NYCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.91.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.