Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stake in Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 206,198 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.85% of Digimarc worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Digimarc by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 844,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,357,000 after buying an additional 113,985 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Digimarc by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 731,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,547,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Digimarc by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 25,056 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Digimarc by 25.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 200,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Digimarc by 8.2% during the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 196,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 14,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Digimarc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of DMRC stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. Digimarc Corp has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $52.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.59.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 141.54%.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

