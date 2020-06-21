Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stake in Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 206,198 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.85% of Digimarc worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Digimarc by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 844,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,357,000 after buying an additional 113,985 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Digimarc by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 731,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,547,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Digimarc by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 25,056 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Digimarc by 25.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 200,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Digimarc by 8.2% during the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 196,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 14,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Digimarc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of DMRC stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. Digimarc Corp has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $52.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.59.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 141.54%.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 67,591 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc.
Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 67,591 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc.
Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $4.65 Million Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc.
Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $4.65 Million Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc.
Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc.
Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc.
Simon Property Group Inc Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC
Simon Property Group Inc Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC
Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in ANGI Homeservices Inc
Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in ANGI Homeservices Inc
Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 2,146 Shares of News Corp
Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 2,146 Shares of News Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report