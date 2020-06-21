Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $6.16 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,808 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,513 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $493,159,000 after purchasing an additional 282,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $137.63 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $178.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of -99.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.48.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

