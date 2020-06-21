Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 561.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,573 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vipshop worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth $77,743,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,743,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,228,000 after buying an additional 4,852,235 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,315,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,318,000 after buying an additional 4,065,337 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 13,110.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,628,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,957,000 after buying an additional 2,608,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth $31,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.15. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $21.59.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.86 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura Securities raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.10 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

