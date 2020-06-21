Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $6.44 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 73.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,997 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.09% of Henry Schein worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 92.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 28,548 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 21.4% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 33,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $31,719,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,269,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,177,000 after purchasing an additional 80,794 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $60.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.10.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

