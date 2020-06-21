Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 156,575 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.05% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,303,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,272,000,000 after purchasing an additional 446,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,414,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,028,439,000 after acquiring an additional 669,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,527,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,269,000 after acquiring an additional 79,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,601,000 after acquiring an additional 116,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 123.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,427,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,529 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,417,572.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 30.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

