Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 47.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 545,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,500 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 108.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 44,735 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOV stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Movado Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $270.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.36). Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Movado Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

