Deutsche Bank AG Sells 31,022 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,022 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.35% of CVR Energy worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVI. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Shares of CVI opened at $22.31 on Friday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.77.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.40. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVR Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.