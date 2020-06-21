Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $48.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $54.83.

