Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,335,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.59.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $529,530.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,495 shares in the company, valued at $786,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,714. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $221.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.96 and its 200 day moving average is $212.96. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.