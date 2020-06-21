Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $496,000 Stock Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,262,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,086,651,000 after buying an additional 378,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,388 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,280,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,229,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,645,000 after purchasing an additional 117,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,511,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,729,000 after purchasing an additional 812,103 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $169.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.52 and its 200-day moving average is $125.22. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $170.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $343,520.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $3,416,924.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 690,879 shares of company stock worth $108,784,348. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SGEN. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.47.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.