25,436 Shares in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Phreesia at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $1,982,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Phreesia by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 13,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $335,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Charles Kallenbach sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $73,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,844. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average is $26.83. Phreesia has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $34.85.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.92 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

