Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $552,000 Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $79.75 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.25.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.