Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 1,400 Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.26% of ACI Worldwide worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth $49,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 1,025.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $27.14 on Friday. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.33.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.39 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACIW shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.