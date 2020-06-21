Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 932 Shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its position in Toro by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Toro by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 9.3% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Toro stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. Toro Co has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.69.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Toro had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $929.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Toro Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Toro’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $363,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,546.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 9,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $628,961.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,007.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,884 over the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.