Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 151 Shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s Int’l were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $116,539.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.86.

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock opened at $83.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,155.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.66. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $84.30.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $409.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

