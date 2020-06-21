Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.37% of Synaptics worth $7,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter worth $58,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $61.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.71 and its 200 day moving average is $65.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $84.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $328.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYNA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 6,655 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $438,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $281,442.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,384.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,312. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

