Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Stock Position Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 815.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819,837 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.07% of Delphi Technologies worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Delphi Technologies by 35,770.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

DLPH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Delphi Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Delphi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.22.

DLPH opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.65. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $20.84.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.75 million. Delphi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 37.95% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies PLC will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Delphi Technologies Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.