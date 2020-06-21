Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered SL Green Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $1,969,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLG opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. SL Green Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $314.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 20 dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.