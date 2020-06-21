FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of FirstCash worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in FirstCash by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash stock opened at $65.38 on Friday. FirstCash Inc has a 1-year low of $60.04 and a 1-year high of $106.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.36.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

