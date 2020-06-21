Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $8 Million Stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,293 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.33% of Toll Brothers worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 6.7% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 59.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TOL opened at $31.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.05. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra upgraded Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $4,117,200.00. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

